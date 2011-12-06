Next Previous
Vietnamese people turn to their roots at Tet
Current Affairs

Building a righteous, enabling government in 2017

Building a righteous, enabling government in 2017

VOV: life and career

A 1968 English broadcast featuring Trinh Thi Ngo on VOV

A 1968 English broadcast featuring Trinh Thi Ngo on VOV

(VOVworld) - This recording is a rare, valuable English broadcast featuring the late legendary announcer Hanoi Hannah whose real name was Trinh Thi Ngo, on Radio the Voice of Vietnam.... More

In Pictures

Early Tet on platform DK1-10

Early Tet on platform DK1-10

  • Early Tet on platform DK1-10

  • Tay Tuu flower village in Spring

  • Pilgrimage to Tram pagoda, where President Ho Chi Minh read 1947 New Year poem on VOV

  • National treasures-Vietnam’s pride

  • Bana Hill during wedding season

  • Hanoians visit flower villages as Tet holiday nears

  • Bac Kan arrowroot vermicelli

  • Homestay service for tourists to Ba Be Lake

  • Beautiful scenery at Ba Be Lake

  • Bac Kan specialties

About Us

VOV President pays Lunar New Year visit to officials, reporters

VOV, the first multimedia agency in Vietnam

Voice of Vietnam launches digital TV service in Phu Quoc

Listen Live
On-Demand Streaming

English

Khmer

Vietnamese

Chinese

German

Spanish

French

Indonesian

Japanese

Laotian

Russian

Thai

News Video

How to make candied kumquats for Lunar New Year Festival

How to make candied kumquats for Lunar New Year FestivalPlay

How to make Banh Chung (square sticky rice cake) for Lunar New Year fesitval

How to make Banh Chung (square sticky rice cake) for Lunar New Year fesitval

National External Information Service Awards 2016

National External Information Service Awards 2016

Weather
Exchange Rates
Most Popular
Spotlight

Vietnam is ready to host the APEC Year 2017

Vietnam is ready to host the APEC Year 2017

(VOVworld) – Vietnam is ready for APEC Year 2017 and will actively contribute to APEC cooperation. Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told the press that Vietnam considered the APEC...

More

Vietnamese Music

Hesitation - Huong Tram

Hesitation - Huong Tram

Autumn milk flower - Dinh Manh Ninh

Autumn milk flower - Dinh Manh Ninh

Ex - Khoi My

Ex - Khoi My

I Wanna Be Your Love - Dong Nhi ft Ong Cao Thang

I Wanna Be Your Love - Dong Nhi ft Ong Cao Thang

Video

Welcome to Vietnam

Welcome to Vietnam

Welcome to Vietnam