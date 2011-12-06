Next Previous
Vietnam, Japan enjoy growing strategic partnership: President
Current Affairs

2016’s achievements create impetus for future development

2016’s achievements create impetus for future development

VOV: life and career

A 1968 English broadcast featuring Trinh Thi Ngo on VOV

A 1968 English broadcast featuring Trinh Thi Ngo on VOV

(VOVworld) - This recording is a rare, valuable English broadcast featuring the late legendary announcer Hanoi Hannah whose real name was Trinh Thi Ngo, on Radio the Voice of Vietnam.... More

In Pictures

Bana Hill during wedding season

Bana Hill during wedding season

  • Bana Hill during wedding season

  • Hanoians visit flower villages as Tet holiday nears

  • Bac Kan arrowroot vermicelli

  • Homestay service for tourists to Ba Be Lake

  • Beautiful scenery at Ba Be Lake

  • Bac Kan specialties

  • Hanoi streets lit up as merry Christmas comes

  • Peach blossoms bloom early in Nhat Tan flower village

  • “Family clan of President V.V. Putin" released

  • The memorial service of Cuban leader Fidel Castro

About Us

VOV, the first multimedia agency in Vietnam

Voice of Vietnam launches digital TV service in Phu Quoc

VOV celebrates 70th National Resistance Day

Listen Live
On-Demand Streaming

English

Khmer

Vietnamese

Chinese

German

Spanish

French

Indonesian

Japanese

Laotian

Russian

Thai

News Video

National External Information Service Awards 2016

National External Information Service Awards 2016 Play

VOV5 gives a helping hand to flood-hit central region

VOV5 gives a helping hand to flood-hit central region

Award ceremony

Award ceremony "What do you know about Vietnam 2015?"

Weather
Exchange Rates
Most Popular
Spotlight

Mekong Delta lures investment in logistics

Mekong Delta lures investment in logistics

(VOVworld)- Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has urged investors to expand their investment in logistics in the Mekong Delta.

More

Vietnamese Music

Hesitation - Huong Tram

Hesitation - Huong Tram

Autumn milk flower - Dinh Manh Ninh

Autumn milk flower - Dinh Manh Ninh

Ex - Khoi My

Ex - Khoi My

I Wanna Be Your Love - Dong Nhi ft Ong Cao Thang

I Wanna Be Your Love - Dong Nhi ft Ong Cao Thang

Video

Welcome to Vietnam

Welcome to Vietnam

Welcome to Vietnam