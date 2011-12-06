RADIO THE VOICE OF VIETNAM
VOV WORLD SERVICE
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 04, 2017
Party building in connection with studying President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology
(VOVworld) - This recording is a rare, valuable English broadcast featuring the late legendary announcer Hanoi Hannah whose real name was Trinh Thi Ngo, on Radio the Voice of Vietnam....
More
Dong Da Hill Festival tributes national heroic tradition
Early Tet on platform DK1-10
Tay Tuu flower village in Spring
Pilgrimage to Tram pagoda, where President Ho Chi Minh read 1947 New Year poem on VOV
National treasures-Vietnam’s pride
Bana Hill during wedding season
Hanoians visit flower villages as Tet holiday nears
Bac Kan arrowroot vermicelli
Homestay service for tourists to Ba Be Lake
Beautiful scenery at Ba Be Lake
VOV President pays Lunar New Year visit to officials, reporters
VOV, the first multimedia agency in Vietnam
Voice of Vietnam launches digital TV service in Phu Quoc
Listen Live
English
Khmer
Vietnamese
Chinese
German
Spanish
French
Indonesian
Japanese
Laotian
Russian
Thai
Play
How to make Banh Chung (square sticky rice cake) for Lunar New Year fesitval
National External Information Service Awards 2016
(VOVworld)- The 87th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam made the headlines of major newspapers in Vietnam on Friday.
More
Hesitation - Huong Tram
Autumn milk flower - Dinh Manh Ninh
Ex - Khoi My
I Wanna Be Your Love - Dong Nhi ft Ong Cao Thang
Welcome to Vietnam
Categories
Languages
VOV Channels
Contact
Online service permit:
2113/GP-BTTTT issued on 06/12/2011
In charge of content:
VOVWorld Director: Nguyen Tien Long
Deputy Director: Nguyen Thi Thuy Lan
Deputy Director: Le Quoc Hung
Deputy Director: Pho Cam Hoa
VOVWORLD - 45 BA TRIEU STREET - HA NOI - VIET NAM
Tel: 84-4-38266809.
Fax: 84-4-38266707
Email: vovworld@vov.org.vn